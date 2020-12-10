SENECA FALLS — Wednesday’s administrative hearing on alleged violations of COVID-19 protocols by Sauders Store was canceled after store owner John Sauder agreed to a consent order.
Seneca County Health Department Director Vickie Swinehart said the consent order requires Sauder to comply with the county and state regulations on employee mask wearing and social distancing at the 2146 River Road store. Sauder also agreed to pay a $1,000 fine.
Sauder was charged in November with failing to comply with employee face covering requirements on two occasions, Oct. 13 and 17. During a visit by county officials a number of employees were observed not in compliance.
He also was charged with failure to provide adequate space for customer social distancing in the store. That was said to have occurred Oct. 17. The Health Department said the store previously was advised that there were COVID violations. County officials said they have had letters, personal meetings, coordination with the state Department of Agriculture and Markets and other efforts to insist on compliance.
The hearing was ordered after a consent order agreement could not be reached. County Attorney Dave Ettman said the store’s business operations have “far and away” generated the most complaints from the community than any other business or activity.
The recently-expanded and remodeled store sells a wide variety of food, indoor and outdoor furniture, sheds and gazebos.