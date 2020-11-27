SENECA FALLS — The owner of Sauders Store at 2146 River Road has been cited for three violations of state law regarding COVID-19 regulations.
The Seneca County Health Department has issued citations and scheduled an administrative hearing before department administrative judge Nicholas Rich for 10 a.m. Dec. 9 in the Public Health Department conference room, 2465 Bonadent Drive.
The store, branded as a Mennonite country specialty food store, is charged with these violations of executive orders and public health laws:
• Failure to comply with employee face covering requirements on two occasions. The first was around 10 a.m. Oct. 13 when 10 employees were observed not in compliance with the required face covering regulation. The other was around 2 p.m. Oct. 17 when multiple employees were observed not in compliance with the required face covering regulation.
• Failure to provide for adequate space for customer social distancing.
It is said that around 2 p.m. Oct. 17, store conditions were overcrowded, particularly at checkout registers “such that it became impossible for customers to maintain appropriate spacing when checkout lines interfered with shopping aisles.”
It was said the store was previously advised that restricted entry or modification of customer traffic flow was necessary to address large numbers of customers.
Possible sanctions for conviction of the COVID regulations include a maximum fine of $1,000 for each violation.
Owner John Sauder did not return a telephone call seeking comment.
County Attorney David Ettman said the Public Health Department has been involved with compliance issues with Sauders since early in the pandemic response. He said this includes letters, personal meetings, coordination with the state Department of Agriculture and Markets and other efforts. The hearing was scheduled after a consent order agreement could not be reached, Ettman said.
“Their business operations have generated far and away the most complaints from the community than from any other business or activity,” Ettman said in an email.
The recently-expanded and remodeled store also sells indoor and outdoor furniture, sheds and gazebos.