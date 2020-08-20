PENN YAN — Despite getting about $3.5 million in federal funding earlier this year to cover COVID-19 expenses, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital could end up close to $3 million in the red by year’s end if no more aid arrives.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer stopped at the Penn Yan hospital Wednesday to push for more funding. It was his 22nd visit to Yates County since he became a senator in 1999.
“No places have been affected by COVID more than hospitals. They have been there during our darkest hour, but they need help too,” Schumer said at a short press conference. “The doctors, nurses and staff at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital have made incredible sacrifices throughout this pandemic, putting pubic health above profits and working ceaselessly to help Yates County and the Finger Lakes beat back the virus and flatten the curve.”
Schumer discussed a three-point plan to get all rural hospitals in the nation, including Soldiers & Sailors, through the pandemic financially:
• Calling on Congress to provide additional funding for the $175 billion Provider Relief Fund, and calling on the Trump administration to immediately disperse the roughly $60 billion that has yet to be allocated.
• Amending the Medicare loans program that provides more cash flow assistance to hospitals, which carries what Schumer called a “punitive” 10% interest rate and withholds Medicare payments from hospitals until the balance is paid.
• Calling on Congress to provide additional resources for COVID-19 testing.
Schumer was joined at the event by Dr. Jose Acevedo, president and CEO of Finger Lakes Health, which includes Soldiers & Sailors. Acevedo and Phil Beckley, president of the Finger Lakes Health board of directors, also made brief comments.
“I am so proud of our staff and providers who have demonstrated compassion, care, expertise, and dedication while caring for patients and residents during this global pandemic,” Acevedo said. “There have been significant cost burdens which we have experienced associated with this pandemic, including ... personal protective equipment, screening and testing employees and other measures. We appreciate Sen. Schumer’s and other legislators’ work on behalf of healthcare providers to advocate for relief as we focus on the critical mission to care for our communities.”
Staffers from Soldiers & Sailors and Finger Lakes Heath also attended, as well as county and village officials. Acevedo noted that Finger Lakes Health canceled elective surgeries and procedures for two months during the pandemic, which Schumer noted also affects the bottom line.
Acevedo added that the hospital, one of Yates County’s largest employers with close to 300 workers, eliminated nearly 50 positions to cut costs. That resulted in a loss of 20 full-time equivalent jobs, although Acevedo said some of those employees chose early retirement.
“That may not sound like a lot, but we are not creating jobs either during this pandemic,” he said.
Schumer called himself and another “Chuck” in the U.S. Senate, Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley, the “defenders of rural hospitals in the Senate.” He added that his mentor in the Senate, former New York Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, told him something years ago that has always stuck with him.
“He said your legacy will be to protect our New York hospitals,” Schumer said.