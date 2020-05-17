ROMULUS — The Seneca County sheriff’s office will be prepared if another pandemic occurs.
Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said essential personnel from the sheriff’s office underwent special training in April on responding to the novel coronavirus. A pandemic policy for the department was developed too.
The training focused on the use of personal protective equipment, first responder tactics to minimize exposure, and understanding the virus and how it spreads. The policy was created by jail Captain Don Borland, with input from command staff and medical professionals.
“In addition to being our jail administrator, Captain Borland is also an advanced emergency medical technician, so he has a unique background to put this together,” Cleere said, adding the county public health department was also involved with the policy. “It addresses COVID-19 specifically, but also includes general practices for any viral pandemic.”
Luce and Cleere are reporting the following for April:
• April 4 — Deputies arrested a person who fled a hit-and-run crash in Romulus. The person was charged with driving while intoxicated.
• April 12 — Deputies and investigators responded to an explosion in Fayette heard miles away. Four people were charged.
• April 24 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident in Romulus. A 1-year-old child was involved. Deputies arrested a suspect. No one was injured.
• April 27 — Luce opened the pistol permit office for amendments by mail only.
• April 29 — An investigation into vandalism at South Seneca Middle/High School in Ovid resulted in three people being arrested. Luce and Cleere said the vandalism was hate motivated.
Sheriff’s office deputies and investigators responded to 1,393 calls in April, making 10 arrests. The narcotics unit initiated three new drug cases and made no arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated seven cases. It has recouped more than $66,800 this year.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 40. More than $34,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to about $145,000.
In the civil division, there were 15 summons/complaints/services and no income executions. Deputies assisted with no evictions.