OVID — A second South Seneca High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district dismissed school early Tuesday and will move to remote learning for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is a scheduled conference day.
In a letter to the school community, Superintendent of Schools Stephen Parker Zielinski said the student who tested positive was last in school Oct. 16 and “is among the minority of high-schoolers who attends four days a week.”
Upon the recommendation of the Seneca County Health Department, students were dismissed at 12:45 p.m. at the middle-high school and 2:15 p.m. at the elementary school in Interlaken. All after-school activities were canceled.
Zielinski said the decision to deliver instruction remotely was made because members of the positive student’s household have regular attendance in both school buildings.
“We will revisit our status with more information later this week to make a determination about returning to in-person instruction next week,” he wrote.
The district learned Oct. 13 that a first student had tested positive for COVID-19. However, that high school student only attended in-person classes two days a week, and district schools remained open.
Zielinski noted that like last week’s positive case, the district is working with the county health department to facilitate contact tracing and any necessary quarantines. Any students or staff who may have been exposed will be contacted by either the health department or school district, he added.
South Seneca is the latest Finger Lakes school district to grapple with COVID-19 cases. Positive cases in the Lyons school district forced officials to go to remote learning through Oct. 30. And, in Clyde-Savannah, the district adopted a new hybrid model for its elementary school students after a positive test in the district had the trickle-down effect of causing a bus driver shortage.