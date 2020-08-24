WATERLOO — The public will be able to attend Tuesday’s Seneca County Board of Supervisors committee meetings in person for the first time since March — with COVID-19 guidelines in place.
It will be the first public meeting of the 14-member board in five months.
The board’s committees will convene at 5:30 p.m. The Sept. 8 meeting of the full board will also be open to the public.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, including social distancing requirements, public seating space is limited in the chambers, which can accept a total of 50 persons. Additional seating may be available in the foyer and hallway adjacent to the meeting room, subject to fire code requirements. Improvements have been made to the sound system in the meeting room for both in-house and internet quality purposes.
If a member of the public plans to attend, they can expect to adhere to social distancing, temperature checks, and face-covering requirements.
The state and county restrictions on businesses, meanwhile, have become a source of irritation to the county Republican Party.
The party Facebook page includes a message of “Demand Answers Seneca County Freedom Chain Rally for Answers.” The party is asking people who agree with them to gather at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, bring a sign or flag, and line up along DiPronio Drive with the message that Seneca County “is and ought to be free.”
Supporters also are asked to email members of the Board of Supervisors and tell them that “freedom is essential.”
Party chairman Tom Fox of Varick posted a message that said, after listening to GOP committee members, fellow Republicans and business people, “they have grave concerns about our Republican leadership and board. I’m hearing complaints of an official harassing a businessperson, sneaking around and taking video and walking into a restaurant and flexing a very strong and unprofessional attitude,” Fox wrote.
He said another official threatened to fine or close a business “who is hanging on by a string for survival, for not wearing a mask.”
Fox claims such behavior should not be permitted.
“For some reason, Seneca County has become obsessed with caution and a runaway train of violations of a person’s rights and freedoms,” he wrote. “Government officials in positions have become power hungry and it seems to have gone to their head.”
Fox said he wonders what the Republicn-controlled Board of Supervisors is doing in response to complaints, noting they haven’t had a public meeting since March. He said he is calling for a caucus of the Republican members of the county board to discuss these issues.
Just recently, Health Department officials praised county residents for complying with COVID-19 guidelines set by the state, saying that has resulted in the county having a low number of infections (76) and deaths (3).
At the last board meeting in July, which was closed to the public, several board members did not wear masks.