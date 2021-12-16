WATERLOO — Without taking a formal vote, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors agreed not to enforce the mask mandate from Gov. Kathy Hochul that went into effect Monday.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the full board, the issue arose when Seneca Falls Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara deviated from the agenda and read a statement.
“The Seneca County Board of Supervisors is fully aware and are deeply concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic crisis that continues throughout Seneca County, New York state and our country,” the statement said. “We strongly encourage all of our residents to wear their mask in public and to get fully vaccinated, including the third booster shot.
“We respectfully understand the intent of Gov. Hochul’s executive order and her desire and passion to keep New Yorkers safe, and we completely understand and appreciate her efforts. We also understand that Seneca County, like many other healthcare facilities, school districts and businesses, do not have the resources to enforce this mandate. The Board of Supervisors would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and happy holiday season, and we encourage everyone to please be safe, wear your mask and get vaccinated.”
During public comment, several people thanked the board for deciding not to enforce mandatory masking in public places.
Nathaniel Gilbert claimed some doctors insist that masks do not prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but is mainly a “feel good” move. While citing personal freedom, Gilbert said the county should not use resources to enforce masking.
Waterloo Town Supervisor Don Trout asked Ferrara to read the statement again. Before he did, Fayette Town Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti said the board’s three Democrats should have been included in drafting the board’s position on mask mandate enforcement.
“The statement is good and I agree with it, but we should have all been involved,” she said.
Lodi Town Supervisor Kyle Barnhart and Waterloo Town Supervisor At-Large James Cleere were asked by Varick Town Supervisor and board chairman Bob Hayssen to comment. Both said they agree with the prepared statement, but agreed all board members should have been involved and provided input.
Peter Arena of Romulus, and the Ovid trio of Audra Brown, Jennifer Park and Roxanne Gupta followed by saying they supported the county not enforcing the mask mandate. Gupta made a strongly worded claim that vaccine and mask mandates are not democratic, but government by decree.
“We are heading toward rule by artificial intelligence,” she said. “I urge you to resist. It is bringing us to the verge of civil war unless change is made.”
However, Ovid Mayor Leon Kelly offered a sobering counterpoint to the debate when he told the board that his eldest son, who would not wear a mask, died of Covid in September.