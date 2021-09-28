WATERLOO — Covid-19 testing could be coming to Seneca County’s four school districts soon.
The Seneca County Board of Supervisors’ Public Health Committee will consider contracting with Syracuse-based Quadrant Biosciences Inc. for PCR testing in the county’s four school districts for no more than $250,000. If approved at today’s committee meeting, it will go to the full board for a final vote later tonight.
Public Health Director Vicki Swinehart said a state grant will pay for the service, which would be a first for the county. Both staff and students can be tested as part of routine screening or on a symptomatic response basis.
Today’s committee meetings get underway at 5:30 p.m. in the county office building. All motions approved by committees, except those voted on by the full board tonight, will go to the full board at its Oct. 12 meeting in Ovid.
Also on today’s agenda:
• The Public Works Committee will consider a contract with Gorick Construction Inc. of Binghamton for the asbestos abatement and demolition of unneeded structures at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus. The company was the low bidder at $212,000. The demolitions are being done to prepare the county-owned 162-acre cemetery, which was established in 2011, for transfer to become the first-ever state veterans cemetery.
If approved, the full board would consider the motion for a final vote later tonight.
The committee also will consider two measures related to the Route 318 sewer district in Junius and Tyre.
• The Water & Sewer Treatment, Management and Operations Committee could name the county as lead agency for the State Environmental Quality Review process related to a major infrastructure improvement project for county Sewer Districts 1 and 2 in the towns of Ovid, Romulus and Varick.
If the committee approves the motion, it will go to the full board tonight for a final vote.
• The Planning, Development, Agriculture & Tourism Committee will consider a motion to designate the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce as the county’s tourism promotion agency for 2022. The motion calls for the county to contribute up to $150,000 of the revenue received from the county room occupancy tax to the TPA campaign, an amount that will be matched by the state.
• The Finance, Assessment & Insurance Committee will be given an update on the 2022 county budget from County Manager Mitch Rowe and asked to provide feedback on the budget process moving forward.
• The Personnel Committee will consider a motion to abolish 25 jobs that have been vacant and unfilled for more than a year. They include a full-time assistant county attorney position and a full-time probation supervisor position.