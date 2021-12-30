WATERLOO — The Republican majority on the Seneca County Board of Supervisors flexed its collective muscle Tuesday, defeating a motion that would have brought a vote on enforcing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate.
At the end of the board’s regular agenda, and after nine people had commented — most spoke in favor of enforcing the mandate — Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart, a Democrat, said he wanted to make a motion to direct the county Health Department to enforce the mask mandate, which began Dec. 13 and will last until at least Jan. 15.
Fayette Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti, another Democrat, offered a second. The only other Democrat on the 14-member board, Waterloo Supervisor-at-Large James Cleere, was absent.
It quickly was pointed out that such a motion would need to go through the board’s Rule 29 process, which requires board approval to consider a motion that has not first gone through the proper committee. Barnhart made a motion for a Rule 29 approval, but only he and Lorenzetti voted in favor. The 10 Republican board members in attendance voted no.
Romulus Supervisor David Hayes also was absent.
Barnhart said the county’s position on enforcing the mask mandate should not have been a statement drafted at a caucus of the board’s Republicans and read at the Dec. 14 board meeting by Seneca Falls Supervisor Mike Ferrara.
“There’s no debate on that and no vote,” Barnhart said.
Ferrara said he agreed the Dec. 14 position statement saying the board supports masking but does not have the resources to enforce it should have been an open process and not done in a party caucus.
“But there was discussion of the statement in open session,” Ferrara added.
Board chairman and Varick Supervisor Bob Hayssen said while the state has allocated money for enforcement, it has not produced a template for how that will result in enforcement at the county level.
“We can enforce it without spending a dollar,” Barnhart said.
“The ball is in the governor’s court,” Hayssen replied.
Prior to the motion, Peter Arena of Romulus voiced strong support for the board’s Dec. 14 position to not use county resources to enforce the mask mandate. He called the state’s offer of $65 million statewide for local enforcement of masking “a bribe” and urged the county not to “fall for the bait.” Arena said Covid-19 and the resulting vaccination, masking, testing and quarantining has “taken over our lives.”
“This is not a partisan issue,” Arena said. “We have rights as citizens, and having more government control over our lives is not the answer.”
However, Rachel Weil of Seneca Falls urged the board to reverse its decision not to enforce the mask mandate.
“Mask-wearing can save lives, and you are sending a confusing message of encouraging people to wear masks, but then saying you don’t have to wear them because you won’t enforce it,” Weil said. “It’s lip service. It’s sound public health advice, and the county is wrong to ignore it.
“It’s not a personal choice. This is how this virus spreads, droplets hanging in the air, and masks trap it. It’s a public safety issue.”
Amy Lapp of Varick claimed that only N95 masks work effectively at stopping the spread, and only if fitted properly.
Brad Benson of Seneca Falls, along with Waterloo residents Nickie Slater and Jerry Withers, also spoke in favor of enforcing the mandate, as well as urging the county to support more vaccinations. Robert Meek of Ovid, Charles Brady of Fayette, and David Wood of Ovid also favored the mandate being enforced. Wood read a letter from Holly Bailey that rejected arguments against masking and criticizing the GOP caucus process that produced the county’s position on enforcement.