Four regional chambers of commerce, including Seneca County and Canandaigua, will co-host a webinar looking at the latest COVID-19 resources available from the Small Business Administration.
The Tompkins County and Watkins Glen Chambers of Commerce also will participate in the event scheduled for noon to 1:30 p.m Friday.
Dan Rickman, SBA's deputy district director, will lead the presentation. He will provide an overview of the SBA's relief efforts, including the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans and the EIDL Advance, and debt relief for other SBA loan programs. A question-and-answer session will follow.
To register and obtain the Zoom meeting link, visit https://bit.ly/3a9fNog. Or, call the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce at (315) 568-2906, or email info@senecachamber.org.