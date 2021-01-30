WATERLOO — The scope of issues a special Seneca County COVID-19 committee should address will be clarified, as directed by the county Board of Supervisors.
At the board’s meeting Tuesday, board members David Hayes, R-Romulus, and Mike Enslow, R-Waterloo, raised questions about the committee’s focus. As a result, County Attorney Dave Ettman was asked to rewrite and clarify the committee’s mission and specific issues it can address.
“The committee has been dealing with not only compliance with COVID regulations by local businesses, but with school testing and vaccine issues,” stated Enslow, a member of the COVID committee and chairman of the board’s public health committee. “What do we want the committee to handle and not handle?”
Mike Ferrara, R-Seneca Falls and also a COVID committee member, said the group has been getting more questions from school districts on what to do if there is a positive test among a student or staff member.
“There are questions about masking, social distancing and other measures, but what about quarantining for a positive case?” asked Ferrara, a retired schoolteacher and administrator. “Having a teacher quarantine is an issue in a small school district.”
“I’m getting a lot of calls about vaccine availability,” added COVID committee member Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette. “We need to have open communication on all these issues.”
Hayes said a person hired by the county Health Department visited a Romulus business and submitted a report of COVID violations, yet video footage during the time when the infractions allegedly occurred shows no violations.
“Are the people hired as contractors for enforcement?” Hayes queried. “I see people hired for contact tracing doing enforcement.”
County Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart said the grant that pays for part-time contact tracers allows them to trace and monitor.
Ferrara said it was the first he’s heard of such an incident, adding that county officials in charge of business compliance should be notified.
In other action Tuesday:
• Ferrara urged the county to again consider hiring an outside party to help draft a long-range Solid Waste Management Plan. “This is a big issue in Seneca Falls with the planned closing of the landfill in 2025,” he said. “We need to have a plan for solid waste when and if that happens.”
• The board hired Massa Construction to make renovations to the Department of Human Services space in the county office building. The Geneva company will be paid $101,000.