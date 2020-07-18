WATERLOO — Seneca County is cracking down on its enforcement of mask-wearing and social distancing.
The county Health Department, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies, has begun random and targeted enforcement activities of all retail operations in the county. Any individual violating any provision of new state emergency regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic is subject to a civil penalty of up to $1,000 per violation. Businesses are subject to civil penalties up to $2,000 per day of violation.
“This is being done in conjunction with New York state regulatory changes, effective July 9, that has now provided guidance on penalties for those that do not adhere to social distancing and mask requirements,” said County Attorney David Ettman, noting that provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act will be followed. “Business operators and building owners and those authorized on their behalf shall deny admittance to any person who fails to comply with the section requiring face masks and shall require or compel such persons removal.”
The emergency state rule is in effect for 90 days, unless formally adopted or otherwise amended by executive order or commissioner’s order.
Compliance requires coverage of the mouth and nose by mask or face shield.
County officials say the names of businesses receiving warning letters or violation notices will be released to the public and all news outlets. Retailers are advised to obtain masks and face shields to give to customers to use in the store should customers not have one. Ettman said if an employee comes within six feet of a customer or other employee without a barrier, or enters a public access area of the store, mask use is required.
To file a complaint about violations of COVID-19 emergency mandates, or to inquire about the availability of face shields, email covidresponse@co.seneca.ny.us.
For more information, people or businesses can call the county Public Health Department at (315) 539-1920 or visit www.co.seneca.ny.us.