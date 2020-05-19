WATERLOO — A total of 135 people participated in drive-thru testing for COVID-19 Saturday.
The best news: As of Monday, none of the test results that had been received came back positive.
The testing, which was conducted in the south parking lot of the county office building, was sponsored by the Seneca County health department. Dr. Ellen Hey and the staff from the Ovid Community Health Center performed the nasal swabbing.
Among those tested were county staffers, volunteers and police; fire and emergency medical services first responders; healthcare workers; and essential personnel. No antibody testing was done.
County Public Health Director Vicki Swinehart said Monday many test results had been returned thus far.
“Individuals who were tested will be notified of their test results by mail,” Swinehart explained. “If anyone tests positive, they will be contacted by the Seneca County health department or the county health department where they reside and will be placed on mandatory isolation and monitored at home. A contact tracing investigation will be conducted on any of those individuals, and any contacts will be notified and placed on mandatory quarantine, if warranted. These individuals will also be monitored by the health department until their period of quarantine is completed.”