WATERLOO — Seneca County has extended its state of emergency exactly one month.
Bob Hayssen of Varick, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, announced the extension, which runs through 10 a.m. May 14. The declaration was signed and witnessed by Melissa Taylor, the county’s director of emergency management.
The initial state of emergency expired at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, 13 county residents had tested positive for COVID-19, and one had died.
“Additional local emergency orders may be promulgated by the chief executive officer during this state of emergency in order to further protect life and property and bring the emergency condition under control,” the declaration stated.
Taylor explained that a state of emergency allows the county to receive federal and state assistance. It also heightens public awareness about a life-threatening condition, and allows for the issuance of executive orders.
Taylor noted that any decisions to reopen county schools or non-essential businesses, or to extend closure periods, must come from the governor’s office.