The pantries that operate in Seneca County have changed their way of providing services until further notice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below is a list of the pantries that are open, with new hours of operations and new guidelines they are following:
- House of Concern, 35 State St., Seneca Falls, (315) 568-2433 — Appointments only on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call ahead to arrange a pickup time.
- Community Action Program, 23 Center St., Waterloo, (315) 539.5647 — Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call ahead to arrange a pickup time, and go to the back door near the parking lot. CAP workers will bring the box of food to individuals.
- Ovid Federated Church, 7137 Main St., Ovid, (607) 869-2794 — On Mondays the food pantry is held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entering the pantry is not allowed. Boxes of food will be brought to individuals.
- Interlaken Reformed Church, 8315 N. Main St., Interlaken (607) 532-4321 — Open 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Entering the pantry is not allowed. Boxes of food will be brought to individuals.
The following Churches have suspended free meals until further notice:
- Trinity Episcopal Church 8315 N. Main St., Interlaken (607) 532-4321.
- First Presbyterian Church 42 E. Main St., Waterloo (315) 539-3535
- St. Mary’s Ministry Center 25 Center St., Waterloo (315) 539-2944
In addition, the county’s thrift stores are closed until further notice.