OVID — Seneca County has partnered with Rochester-based Foodlink and the Ovid Federated Church will provide a community-wide food distribution to supply households with a 25-poiund box of emergency food in response o the COVID-19 public health crisis.
The food will be distributed from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at South Seneca High School, 7263 Main St., Ovid.
Pre-registration is required by calling (315) 539-1705. The distribution will b a drive-thru model.
People must stay in their vehicles and put a piece of paper with first and last name of registrant and confirmation number on a window facing out for staff to see. The confirmation number will be given over the phone.
The trunk of the vehicle should be cleared so the box of food can be placed there. This will be a no-touch distribution and social distancing will be maintained.
There will be no walkups.