WATERLOO — Seneca County is being credited as the inspiration for the statewide Take 5 for NY Food Banks campaign.
The Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution in support of the program at tonight’s meeting, which is closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the meeting at Fingerlakes1.com.
The Take 5 for NY Food Banks program is sponsored by the New York State Association of Counties.
“The campaign was inspired by the Seneca County Food Bank Challenge and is designed to support the state’s 10 regional food banks that deliver food to food pantries across the state,” NYSAC Executive Director Stephen Acquario said.
The motion before the board tonight states that “food banks have been working overtime during the novel coronavirus pandemic to help feed families and individuals most negatively impacted at this time. We recognize that we are all stronger together and some members of our communities may be in a position to help the less fortunate in our counties.”
The motion commits the county to accept the food bank challenge, making those recommendations:
• Donate $5 or a multiple of $5 to the local food bank.
• Volunteer five hours to the food bank.
• Take five minutes to say thank you or to offer some gesture of support to food bank workers.