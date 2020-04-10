WATERLOO — COVID-19 has claimed the life of a Seneca County man, the first reported death in the four-county area.
Vickie Swinehart, the county's director of public health, said she was notified Friday morning that a county resident who tested positive for the novel coronavirus passed away. The man, in his late 60s, died while hospitalized.
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the news that one of our community members has succumbed to COVID-19”, Swinehart said.
"We send our most heartfelt condolences on behalf of Seneca County to his family,” added Mitch Rowe, county manager.
Bob Hayssen, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, also expressed his condolences to the family.