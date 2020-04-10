WATERLOO — COVID-19 has claimed the life of a Seneca County man, the first reported death in the four-county area.
Vickie Swinehart, the county's director of public health, was notified Friday that a county resident who tested positive for the novel coronavirus passed away. The man, in his late 60s, died while hospitalized.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the news that one of our community members has succumbed to COVID-19”, Swinehart said. "We have anticipated that this virus would cause loss in our community. We will feel the pain of every loss."
"We send our most heartfelt condolences on behalf of Seneca County to his family,” added Mitch Rowe, county manager.
Bob Hayssen, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, also expressed his sincerest condolences to the family.
"We must now take social distancing and our recommendations to wear face coverings out in public very seriously. These are not merely suggestions. We must do these actions to save lives," Swinehart said. "If you have to leave your home, please maintain six feet of distance between yourself and others, only go out if absolutely necessary for essentials, make one trip, and wear a cloth mask over your mouth and nose in public."
She added that people with mild symptoms associated with COVID-19 should treat them at home, and contact their health care provider if symptoms worsen. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath.
"All Seneca County residents must act responsibly as one community to protect our most vulnerable citizens. Please stay home. Do not gather with friends and family who do not reside with you at this time," Swinehart said. "In order for us to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, we must stay home. By staying home, we are staying safe and we save lives."
For more information and frequent updates on COVID-19, residents are encouraged to contact the Seneca County Health Department at (315) 539-1920 or email COVID19@co.seneca.ny.us.
People can also call the state Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.
For online resources, see co.seneca.ny.us, health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus, and cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.