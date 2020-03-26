WATERLOO — The Seneca County Health Department is monitoring a person who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
Vickie Swinehart, the county's director of public health, said the person tested positive Monday and the county was notified Wednesday. The person does not live in the county but is completing mandatory isolation at a county residence.
"We have been preparing for cases of COVID-19 in Seneca County. We anticipate seeing cases here in Seneca County, as more than 70 percent of counties across the state are now reporting cases," Swinehart said. "Now is not a time to panic, but to increase our emphasis on social distancing and staying home.”