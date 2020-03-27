WATERLOO — The Seneca County Health Department is monitoring a person who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
Vickie Swinehart, the county’s director of public health, said the person tested positive Monday and the county was notified Wednesday. The person does not live in the county but is completing mandatory isolation at a county residence.
“We have been preparing for cases of COVID-19 in Seneca County. We anticipate seeing cases here ... as more than 70 percent of counties across the state are now reporting cases,” Swinehart said. “Now is not a time to panic, but to increase our emphasis on social distancing and staying home.”
Kerry VanAuken, senior public health educator for the department, said although the person is being monitored by the local health department, it does not qualify as a local case. Nor does another positive case involving an employee at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation in Waterloo; that person also lives outside Seneca County.
VanAuken said the more recent case was incorrectly listed as a local one Thursday on the public health website and social media page.
“Seneca County does not have any positive cases to date,” VanAuken said. “The nursing home employee that tested positive is a resident of another county, so the ‘case’ is reported in the county of residence. The other individual is also a resident of another county and is counted as a case there. In this instance, the individual is completing their mandatory isolation in Seneca County and is being monitored by the Seneca County Health Department.”
The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Swinehart said people who develop these symptoms, are in close contact of a confirmed case or have recently traveled to an area with active cases should call their health care provider.
“We must continue to socially distance ourselves to slow the spread of disease and to protect our most vulnerable populations, especially the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions,” she said. “We encourage all residents to practice and use good hand hygiene and cough etiquette.”
The county health department is encouraging people to do the following to reduce the spread:
• If you feel ill, stay at home and don’t go to work. Contact your medical provider if you are unable to manage symptoms at home or if symptoms worsen.
• Monitor and treat mild symptoms at home with over-the-counter medicine as appropriate. Call your health care provider if you have symptoms.
• If someone in your household tests positive, keep the entire household at home and contact your medical provider.
• If you are 70 and over, stay home and away from other people. Older Americans are especially vulnerable to the virus.
• If you have an underlying medical condition, such as lung and heart disease that increases your risk for complications from COVID-19, stay home.
Swinehart said everyone should do their part to stop the spread of the virus, including working from home if possible, avoiding social gatherings and avoiding unnecessary travel, especially to places where there are known cases of COVID-19.
For more information and updates on COVID-19, contact the Seneca County Health Department at (315) 539-1920 or email COVID19@co.seneca.ny.us.