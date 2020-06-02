WATERLOO — Seneca County public health officials are urging people to continue to wear face masks, even as the Finger Lakes region begins to reopen from the coronavirus shutdown.
“As the region begins to reopen, we must approach each new phase with caution and remain vigilant to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Vickie Swinehart, county public health director. “According to the Center for Disease Control, recent studies indicate that a significant percentage of individuals with confirmed coronavirus lack symptoms, meaning they are asymptomatic and these asymptomatic people can transmit COVID-19 to others even if they do not feel sick.”
Swinehart is asking all citizens who are able to wear a facial covering or cloth mask to comply with the governor’s executive order and to do so when they are in public places. She said cloth facial coverings should be washed after each use, either in a washing machine or by hand with warm soap and water.
David Ettman, attorney for the county, noted that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order 202.17 became effective at 8 p.m. April 17. He said it calls for mandatory face coverings for all over the age of two who are medically able to tolerate a face covering over their nose and mouth to wear a covering when in public and unable to maintain social distance.
Ettman said that executive order, along with another one that limits public gatherings to no more than 10 people and cancels all non-essential events, are in effect until at least June 7.
“Nothing in Phase 1 of NY FORWARD has changed these directives,” Ettman said. “These are the rules in Seneca County and violations will be taken very seriously as threats to the health and recovery process for our community.”
Swinehart said these protections are important because no one is immune, and there is no treatment for COVID-19.
“In addition, we must also wash our hands frequently, continue to soclal distance by staying at least six feet apart from individuals who are not members of our households, avoid areas with increased density and stay hom when sick,” Swinehart said.