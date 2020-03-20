WATERLOO — The Seneca County Division of Human Services has decreased its workforce significantly, although some staff remain on site.
Lobby hours have been adjusted: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whenever possible, conduct business over the phone, by mail, or online. Info/applications: (315) 539-1800 or (800) 688-7188.
To apply for SNAP, Public Assistance, HEAP, and Medicaid: https://mybenefits.ny.gov/mybenefits/begin
To apply for Child Support: childsupport.ny.gov/DCSE/HomePage
Child Support Helpline at 1-888-208-4485 or (315) 539-1680
To apply for Child Care Subsidy Assistance: https://ocfs.ny.gov/main/childcare/paying.asp Child Care Subsidy information and applications are also available and can be mailed through U.S. mail or email. Info: (315) 539-1905.
Child Care resources: Referral hotline 1-800-881-5786 or teresa.bryan@cfresources.org
Child Protective Services, Preventive Services, Foster Care/Adoption Services or Adult Protective Services: Director of Services Mae Major at (315) 539-1867 or email mmajor@co.seneca.ny.us
Statewide Reporting for Child Abuse toll-free hotline: 1-800-342-3720
Workforce Development and Youth Bureau: (315-) 539-1905.
Personal Care Services/Consumer Directed Services: Mary Sawall at (315) 539-1885 or email msawall@seneca.ny.us
To apply for Public Defender applications between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Wednesday: (315) 539-1804 or (315) 651-5266
Workforce Development Career Center is closed indefinitely. Resources can be mailed. Staff are available to answer questions as needed, through the mail, by phone, or online. Job leads will be posted weekly on the Seneca County website.
To submit paperwork, mail to 1 DiPronio Drive, PO Box 690, Waterloo, NY 13146; Email tvanvleck@co.seneca.ny.us; fax to (315) 539-4251; or place in a drop box either at the DMV entrance on south side of the building or by the employee entrance on the north side of the building.
After submission of paperwork, a staff member will contact you by phone to process applications. Telephone interviews will be conducted for all public benefit programs and screenings/assessments related to applications for benefits.