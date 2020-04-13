WATERLOO — Seven emergency food pantries in Seneca County are appealing for more donations of non-perishable food items and money.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in demand at local food pantries, putting the county's most vulnerable people in need of food.
The pantries and how to donate:
South Seneca Ecumenical Food Pantry — Located in the Ovid Federated Church, 7137 Main St., Ovid. Call (607) 869-2794 or Nancy at (607) 351-0720 for information. It is open 8 to 10 a.m. Mondays by appointment and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. without an appointment. Checks should be made payable to the South Seneca Ecumenical Food Pantry.
Interlaken Reformed Church Kitchen Cupboard — Located at 8315 N. Main St., Interlaken. Call (607) 532-4321 or Michele at (607) 592-9870 for information. It is open 3 to 6 p.m. Fridays, or other days and times by appointment. Checks should be made payable to the Interlaken Kitchen Cupboard, P.O. Box 335, Interlaken, 14847.
Lodi Presbyterian Church — Located at 8591 Route 414, Lodi. Call Mary Lois at (607) 592-9043 for information. It is open 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Checks should be made payable to Lodi Food Pantry, P.O. Box 34, Willard, 14588.
House of Concern — Located at 35 State St., Seneca Falls. Call (315) 568-2433 for information on donating. It is open 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30-3 p.m. weekdays. Checks should be made payable to the Seneca County House of Concern.
Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Program — Located at 23 Center St.. Waterloo. Call (315) 539-5647 for information. It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Checks should be made payable to CAP, 89 York St., Auburn, 13021.
Tyre Food Pantry — Located at the Tyre Reformed Church on Route 414, 2 miles north of Thruway Exit 41. Call (315) 539-9471 for information. It will open May 8 and be open from 2 to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of the month. Checks should be made payable to Tyre Food Pantry, 1887 Worden Road, Seneca Falls, 13148.
Harmony Food Pantry — Located in the Waterloo Presbyterian Church, 42 E. Main St. Call Josh McKimm at (315) 515-7964 for information. It is open from 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. Checks should be made payable to Harmony Food Pantry.