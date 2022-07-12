WATERLOO — The Seneca County Health Department will conduct a Covid-19 vaccine clinic for children 6 months to 5 years old from 3-8 p.m. Friday (July 15) in Suite 3 of the Health and Senior Services Building on Bonadent Drive.
The vaccine will be Moderna.
Face coverings must be worn, a parent or guardian must accompany the child, written consent must be completed upon arrival, and if a child is prescribed an EpiPen, he or she must have it with them.
Parents and guardians must register children online at senecacountyhealthdepartment.com.