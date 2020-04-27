WATERLOO — Seneca County residents are being encouraged to “stay the course” and continue their social distancing and mask-wearing efforts.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen and county Public Health Director Vicki Swinehart said in a joint press release last week, “Now is not the time to become complacent, but the time to stay committed to our social distancing efforts.”
“We are working collaboratively with the Seneca County Office of Emergency Management, the United Way of Seneca County and the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce to provide and distribute cloth masks for members of the community and to essential workers,” Swinehart said. “We are also reminding our essential businesses to put social distancing policies in place at their worksites and businesses and to enforce those policies to ensure the safety of their workers and the public.”
The county also is now reporting the number of positive cases of COVID-19 by town. Town supervisors will use this information to guide them in their local decision-making processes.
“We need to be mindful that due to the limited amount of testing being conducted in our region and due to a lack of testing supplies, reagents and adherence to strict testing guidelines that our residents must also do their part and follow state and local recommendations to stay home and only go out for essential needs until more testing becomes available,” Hayssen said.
The Health Department is making these recommendations:
• Stay at least six feet apart while out in the public.
• Wear a cloth mask or cloth face covering when in pubic if unable to remain six feet apart.
• Wash the mask every time you wear it and if that can’t be done, seal it in a plastic bag until you can.
• Do not let the mask touch your eyes, nose or mouth while taking it off and then wash your hands.
• Appoint one member of the household to do the shopping, if possible.
• Be mindful and think of others when shopping and only buy what you need, saving some for others.
• Shop for seniors and those with chronic medical conditions. Those with a medical condition should inquire about deliveries or curbside pickup.
• Do not go out if sick.
• If not feeling well, contact your health care provider to determine if testing for COVID-19 is needed.
The age range of the county’s 33 positive cases as of Friday: 26 of the 33 are between the ages of 40 and 79.