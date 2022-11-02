WATERLOO — The Seneca County Health Department has scheduled flu vaccination and Covid-19 bivalent booster shots at separate clinics Nov. 18.
Both clinics will be at the Health Department’s Bonadent Drive office.
The flu shots will be administered to those 19 or older from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon.
The Moderna (18 and older) and Pfizer (12 and older) booster shots will be administered from 1:30-4 p.m. To be eligible, people must have completed the primary vaccine series and are at least two months removed from the last vaccine dose. Verification of prior vaccine doses is required.
If interested, people can receive the flu and covid booster shots on the same day.
For questions or to register, call 315-539-1920.
For more information,visit senecacountyhealthdepartment.com.