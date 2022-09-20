WATERLOO — Bivalent booster shot clinics to combat the omicron variants of Covid-19 have been scheduled by the Seneca County Health Department.
The first clinic will be for those 18 and older — for the Moderna booster vaccine only — from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon and 1:30-4 p.m. Sept. 30 in the health department’s Bonadent Drive office in Seneca Falls.
The other clinic will be for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for those 12 and older from 1:30-4 p.m. Oct. 14 at the health department.
To register, call (315) 539-1920. Walk-ins are welcome.
To be eligible for either booster, patients must have completed the primary vaccine series, with the most recent dose received at least two months ago.
Proof of prior vaccination is required.