WATERLOO — Citing the state’s decision to end support for Covid-19 contact tracing this week, the Seneca County Health Department said it will discontinue investigating individual cases as of Friday morning, instead focusing efforts on vaccination and educational outreach.
The county Health Department issued a statement Tuesday outlining its standards.
“Seneca County residents who test positive with either an at-home test kit or a test administered through a healthcare provider or pharmacy are still expected to isolate at home for five days,” the statement read.
If someone shows covid symptoms, the first day of isolation starts no more than two days prior to symptoms starting. For those that do not show symptoms, day one starts on the day of the positive test result. County officials said following isolation, if someone doesn’t have symptoms they should continue to wear a well-fitting mask around others and in public for days 6-10. If symptoms persist, a person is asked to continue to isolate through day 10.
Scott King, the county’s Public Health Director, told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday night the change is related directly to the end of state contact-tracing efforts as of midnight Thursday.
“The county Board of Health will continue to make phone calls to covid patients under the age of 18 and over the age of 60,” King said. “We will continue to educate patients on the new process.”
The county said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has an online calculator to help people determine an isolation period. Find it at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/ quarantine-isolation.html.
People are asked to notify their close contacts, especially those living in the same household, that they may have been exposed during their contagion period. Close contacts should follow quarantine guidelines listed on the county Health Department website of https://senecacountyhealthdepartment.com/.
County officials said an employer or school may require isolation or quarantine paperwork that is downloadable from the county Health Department website. If someone tests positive, they may receive a text message from the state Health Department, but will not receive a follow-up phone call.
“The changes in Health Department priorities are in response to the increased transmissibility of the Covid-19 virus and the shortened isolation and quarantine periods that are now required,” King said. “As a result, case investigations and contact tracing have become less effective in stopping the spread of the virus among the general population.”
King said the county Health Department will investigate case clusters and outbreaks in high-risk settings like schools and daycare centers are reported.