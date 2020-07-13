SENECA FALLS — If you miss being able to attend fundraisers in person or events that include silent auctions, the Seneca Falls Rotary has something just for you.
The Rotary is sponsoring an online auction to benefit local projects. For one week numerous items will be available for participants to view, bid, and donate using an online link.
Beginning early tomorrow, Tuesday, July 14, with 11 items up for bid, the online auction will remain open until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21. Starting Tuesday bidders and donors have a seven-day opportunity to contribute to this fundraising drive with 100% of donations helping the local community.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, regular fundraising activities have been suspended. Presentation of gift baskets prepared for the silent auction of the popular springtime Chocolate Extravaganza event have been digitized into an online format.
“These auction items have been donated by local and regional merchants then assembled by the Rotary crew,” said Seneca Falls Rotary President Linda Knight. “We are convinced that many participants will find a perfect gift from ‘eleven [items] for seven [days]’. Please bid early and often! 100% of the ‘Giving 100%’ online auction proceeds go to the Seneca Falls Rotary Service Foundation. We are very grateful to any of you who also wish to donate.”
Cash, credit cards and PayPal will be accepted and items will be delivered by a Rotary member.
“Seneca Falls Rotary has hosted four online auctions to date and we thank everyone who participated to make fundraising fun and successful: especially the winners and donors!” Knight added. “Please consider making a donation now to Seneca Falls Rotary (https://senecafallsrotary.org).”
To check out the auction, go to www.32auctions.com/SFNYRotaryGives.
Seneca Falls Rotary supports many local community groups and events such as Camp Onseyawa, American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, Backpack Program, Hand Sanitizer Giveaway — Stone Soup project, Literacy Volunteers of Seneca County, National Women’s Hall of Fame, Reading Week, Safe Harbors in the Finger Lakes, Seneca County Children’s Committee, Seneca County Christmas Project, Seneca County House of Concern, Seneca County Youth Bureau, Seneca Falls Library, Seneca Falls Historical Society, The Little Red Bookshelf project, United Way of Seneca County, Seneca Falls Project Graduation as well as a school supply and dictionary project for local schools.
Seneca Falls Rotary also provides over $3,000 annually in scholarships to deserving graduating seniors from Mynderse Academy. Additionally, by internationally coordinating centrifugal pump support through Xylem, Inc., the Seneca Falls Rotary specializes in irrigation assisting the Engineers Without Borders water treatment project at the Malawi Children’s Village.