SENECA FALLS — The Town Board voted last week to lay off 15-18 non-essential town employees, starting Monday.
The layoffs were proposed by Supervisor Mike Ferrara at a special meeting, which was closed to the public but live-streamed on Fingerlakes1.com. Board members Dawn Dyson, Doug Avery and David DeLelys joined Ferrara and Town Clerk Nicki Greer in the board meeting room, socially distanced and wearing face masks. Board member Steve Churchill was absent.
Ferrara began by noting that the town budgeted $3.1 million in revenue for 2020 from the Host Community Agreement with Seneca Meadows Inc. He said that money is spread over five town funds.
“I talked to SMI officials Tuesday about their first quarter payment. They said their revenue was down 50% because of the coronavirus closing so many businesses, resulting in less waste to dispose of,” Ferrara said, noting that the payment the town receives each quarter is based on tonnage of waste received at the Salcman Road landfill.
“It looks like our share will drop from around $900,000 to about $460,000. I’m told that reduction will likely be the same for the second quarter and possibly for the entire year,” Ferrara said. “We could use reserves to cover our budget, but that would lower our reserves which we plan to use when the landfill closes.”
Under town Local Law 3 of 2016, the landfill is due to close by Dec. 31, 2025.
“State aid is also a question. The state is in financial trouble also because of the virus,” Ferrara added.
He distributed a list of possible cuts to consider, emphasizing the idea of not opening Vince’s Park and its swimming pool at its normal time. Ferrara said the pool opening might be a problem because of the virus spread and social distancing issues, plus the cost of operating and staffing the pool.
He then proposed the layoffs, focusing on the 15-18 town employees deemed non-essential who have been at home since March 15 and are still getting paid.
“I would like to consider laying them off temporarily. They would still keep their healthcare coverage and other benefits, paying their share of that cost as they do now,” Ferrara said. “They would not lose their retirement rights or seniority rights. They can obtain unemployment. I don’t think they will be financially disadvantaged and the town can save some money.”
He said the state recently agreed to lower a municipality’s share of unemployment benefits from 50% to 25%.
“If you approve, I will call each employee and send them a letter of explanation,” Ferrara said, adding that if given the approval, he would meet with department heads to determine who would get laid off.
“I think we’ve got to do this,” Avery said.
Town Attorney Patrick Morrell, speaking by telephone conference call, suggested how the resolution should be worded. Ferrara said he’s checked with the Seneca County Personnel Office for compliance with Civil Service regulations and was given a go-ahead.
Ferrara said he would like the board to make a decision on Vince’s Park at its May regular meeting.