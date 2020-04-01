SENECA FALLS — Remaining six feet apart from strangers in a grocery store is strange. Even unsettling. But maintaining that 6-foot distance from a loved one?
It’s hard to imagine, even in the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s what many of our friends and neighbors are experiencing, like Karen Beals of Seneca Falls. She can no longer visit her mother, Liza Merriam, who is a month shy of having been a resident of the Huntington Living Center in Waterloo for two years.
Like all nursing homes across the state, the senior facility on Routes 5&20 has been closed to visitors since the evening of March 13. Only medically necessary visits are allowed to protect vulnerable residents from exposure to the novel coronavirus.
So Beals, who visits her mother 3-4 times a week, has gotten creative. She calls nearly every day — and visits through an outside window.
“We’re really, really lucky,” Beals said. “My mother lives on the first floor, so I can see her and she can see me.”
Beals, who retired as executive director of the United Way of Seneca County, brings a small step-ladder from home that she sets up on the grass so that they’re able to be eye-to-eye. She’s able to show her mother pictures on a laptop through the window.
“We’re making do,” she said. “We can see each other’s faces. We’re blowing kisses through the glass.”
That contact is helping to ease the concerns of Beals’ siblings too. Her brother, who lives in Massachusetts, and her sister, who lives in Maryland, are limited to phone calls, so they take comfort in knowing Beals is able to be there for their mother, in person.
“I feel for those who aren’t as fortunate as we are,” Beals said. “We can’t touch, but we can see each other. And that means an awful lot.”
She also is grateful for how Huntington’s staff have risen to the challenges posed by the state order. In the weeks since, the facility’s staff have taken over the personal gestures that family members had regularly handled, such as laundry and changing hearing aid batteries.
“They’ve had to do so much more with so much less,” she said.
Since Huntington has been closed to visitors, the staff also has been providing entertainment and activities for residents, and posting photos on the facility’s website, so family members can see how their loved ones are faring.
Those connections have taken on additional poignancy as the virus has been sweeping the globe.
The Beals’ daughter, Lorienne, has been living with her husband, Alessandro Perin, in northern Italy for nine years. Sequestered and working from home since mid-February, they have remained healthy, even as the coronavirus has brought life in Italy to a standstill and left nearly 12,000 dead.
“We FaceTime nearly every day,” Beals said, which she finds reassuring. And, it’s helped Beals and her husband, Steve, know what to expect here as the virus started circulating on this side of the Atlantic.
She said that her son-in-law has severe asthma, which led him to take initial reports of the illness more seriously than others. Not only did Alessandro and Lorienne sequester early, he convinced his 84-year-old parents who live nearby to stay indoors too.
The lockdown in Italy is far more strict than in New York state, Beals said. Movement is monitored by police and residents are restricted to their own communities and can only go a short distance from their homes. “You have to have a legitimate reason to be out.”
She said Lorienne had told her she was forced to switch her prescription from a pharmacy in the next town to a more local one, or she wouldn’t have been able to get it filled.
That knowledge has made the restrictions here a bit easier to swallow. “All of this (in New York state) is easy compared to what our daughter is living through.”
Then she circled back around to her original assessment: “We’re lucky.”