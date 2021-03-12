SENECA FALLS — Nicole Tedesche has been channeling Mahatma Gandhi lately — namely his platitude “be the change you want to see in the world.”
The change she wants to see is more senior citizens vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
For several weeks, Tedesche, 47, has made it her mission to try to secure appointments for her elders and their friends who are not tech savvy. It all started with her 69-year-old aunt Natalie Smithoover of Waterloo, who was beyond frustrated trying to secure one of the coveted shots.
“People contact me on a daily basis,” said Tedesche, who “hawks” vaccine signup sites with people’s personal information on hand such as date of birth or health conditions (which she later destroys). She estimates she’s made more than 20 appointments for seniors or those with health conditions, fielding one to three calls a day from those seeking help.
“I get their information first and once [the vaccine clinics] pop up you gotta move fast,” she said. “I understand why this is difficult.”
Tedesche said she was close to her late grandparents and has a soft spot for that age group.
“We’re at 525,000 deaths and counting [due to the pandemic] and it’s obvious our senior population is the most vulnerable,” she said, adding many seniors struggle with or may not have access to computers, email addresses or even smart phones. She often will use her own email address to make and confirm the appointments.
“The services are next to none. There is no help for them,” she said.
Tedesche keeps her search local to the Finger Lakes because she believes traveling to Rochester or Syracuse is too onerous for seniors on their own. She prefers to land appointments with county health department clinics if she can because she finds that the pharmacies require too much information — which can be time consuming when signing up. She is also uncomfortable keying in too much personal information that is not hers.
Word of her efforts has spread by mouth; Tedesche also has posted what she’s doing on her personal Facebook page and the Seneca County COVID news page, she said.
Smithoover, who with her husband Carl were the first to benefit from her niece’s efforts, said before Tedesche stepped in to help, searching for an appointment was “frustrating at every turn” and she was spending hours on the computer. She left her name on lists never to be contacted and did finally make an appointment for the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse for late April but was eager for a shot sooner. She told her friends and those at the Geneva Center of Concern (where she volunteers), and Tedesche helped several of them get appointments.
“A lot of these people are very compromised, plus they are of age,” Smithoover said. “I’m happy she’s doing it. I’m proud of her.”
More people have been contacting Tedesche as word gets out and also because changing guidelines mean more people are now qualifying for the vaccine. Tedesche herself has gotten her first shot because of an underlying health condition and is looking forward to being fully vaccinated so she can see family, many of whom are seniors.
Some people have offered to pay or give her gift cards for her nimble fingers that have successfully landed appointments, but that’s not why Tedesche is doing this. She’s just happy to get more shots in older people’s arms. She has friends and family who’ve gotten sick or experienced a loved one’s death.
“I’m doing it because I don’t want anyone to lose a family member,” she said.