If you live on Seneca Lake and are wondering what all the racket is about, it’s a growing number of folks who are joining a local and national movement to acknowledge those working on the frontlines in the COVID-19 epidemic.
Brian Rogers of Romulus encourages all lakeside residents to go out at 6 p.m. each night and make some noise in whatever fashion they choose — from blowing horns and banging drums to clanging pots and pans — to recognize healthcare workers and all the others risking their safety for the good of others.
“I want to remind everybody that healthcare workers need to be respected and supported,” he said.
Rogers said he does not know how many lakeside residents are taking part, but it’s been quite audible since it started.
“You can hear the noise in my neighborhood,” he said. “You can hear it all around the lake if you go outside.”
The cheers for healthcare workers and others follows similar local efforts in Geneva and Newark.
In Geneva, the event is called Solidarity at 6, which was organized by the Geneva Women’s Assembly. The first Geneva event was Wednesday, March 25, while the village of Newark kicked off its make-some-noise happening Wednesday evening.
The events follow global efforts to express appreciation for those serving the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The effort has expanded to include not just recognize healthcare workers, but also EMTs, firefighters, police officers and others who continue to provide essential services — from trash collection to supermarket employees — amid a pandemic.