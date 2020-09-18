GENEVA — Ontario County Public Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at a longtime assisted living facility in the town of Geneva.
In a press release, Mary Beer, the county’s public health director, said her department and the state Department of Health are investigating three newly reported cases at Seneca Lake Terrace Assisted Living and Memory Care on County Road 6.
Three residents have tested positive, and testing of residents and staff is underway. Beer said two employees of the facility, who live in other counties, also tested positive.
Beer said there have been no previous cases at Seneca Lake Terrace, which has provided assisting living and memory care services for many years.
There have been no reported deaths at the site, which officials described as a place where residents enjoy independence without worrying about safety and home maintenance, cooking or cleaning, personal health needs, lack of companionship, and other aspects of living alone.
In the press release, Sara Cataldo, vice president of operations at Seneca Lake Terrace, said the facility continues to provide the highest level of quality services in a warm and nurturing environment.
“During this difficult time, we will continue to monitor every resident and staff member. We have followed, and will continue to follow, the guidelines and guidance set forth by the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” she said. “We are working closely with Ontario County Public Health and New York Department of Health to make sure all residents receive the best care possible and that our staff is safe. The health and safety of every person in Seneca Terrace is our priority.”