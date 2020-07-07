SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry at 89 Fall St. has reopened to visitors, with coronavirus guidelines in place.
Visitors must wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth when inside the building and stay at least six feet away from others. Several sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum’s open space. Staff will wear masks and gloves as needed and will clean consistently between guests.
The public restrooms are open on the bottom — or canal-side floor — but the second floor is closed due to COVID-19 recommendations that the museum open limited space at first to provide for daily, frequent cleaning and disinfecting.
The museum also is now a cashless facility.
Museum officials said the state Canal Corporation is scheduled to open the canal locks in the beginning of August. The museum also will resume its summer Music in the Park programs in People’s Park, with face masks and social distancing required. There will also be a summer camp program for youth, with information to be released soon.
For more information, email director@senecamuseum.com.