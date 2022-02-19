WATERLOO — The requirement that people on Seneca County property wear a mask ended Feb. 10, as county Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen decreed.
The board now will move toward formally eliminating the mask mandate Tuesday night.
The board’s Personnel Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to consider a motion to end the county’s universal mask policy. If approved, the motion will go to the full board for a final vote March 8.
The board adopted a universal mask policy for employees and visitors to county property and buildings on Sept. 14, 2021, but decided not to enforce it. On Feb. 9, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the end of the indoor mask mandate in the state and Hayssen declared the universal mask policy would end Feb.10.
The other 13 supervisors were said to support Hayssen’s move and the intent of Tuesday’s resolution is to affirm that decision and formally rescind the mask policy.