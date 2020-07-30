WATERLOO — A small group of protesters greeted the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Tuesday and asked that strict enforcement of face masks and social distancing be scaled back.
Citing the upholding of personal freedoms, the group asked that the county ease off on enforcement steps announced several week ago.
Seneca County has the lowest number of COVID-19 cases (67 as of Wednesday) and deaths (3) in the four-county area.
The board received a letter June 25 from Christa Kinsley of Waterloo opposing requirements for face masks, social distancing and closing businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic. She urged the county to “reopen the county and speak out and stand up for our rights, our well-being and our freedoms.”
Supervisors discussed the topic but took no action to diminish the aggressive enforcement plan. Four board members did not wear masks during the meeting: Don Trout, Mike Enslow and Jim Cleere of Waterloo and David Hayes of Romulus.