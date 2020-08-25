WATERLOO — On May 8, Seneca County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen signed a universal mask policy after receiving complaints that county employees were seen in the County Office Building not maintaining social distancing or wearing masks during a declared state of a COVID-19 emergency.
Hayssen, R-Varick, did not renew the state of emergency on Aug. 12, but the county manager, personnel director and interim risk manager all said the universal mask policy should remain in effect “for the health and safety of Seneca County employees as well as mitigate any legal liabilities that may occur due to positive testing.”
The board’s Personnel Committee will meet tonight and consider a motion to re-adopt the universal mask policy. If approved, it will go to the full board tonight for a final vote.
The policy calls for all county employees, members of the public and vendors to be asked to wear an approved mask while on county premises where social distancing cannot be achieved. Employees must wear face masks when not in their office or cubicle and interacting with the public. The policy also calls on employees to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.
The policy also requires “meticulous adherence” to hand hygiene and strict avoidance of manipulation or touching of masks. Masks will be provided to employees who do not have them, upon request. Visitors and vendors with certain criteria who arrive with a mask will be asked to remove it and be given a surgical procedure mask. Non-symptomatic clients who wear their own cloth masks will be asked to keep it in place until they leave the campus.
The policy also outlines specific guidelines for mask wearing and storage.
The board also will vote on amending its rules to allow for conducting its Oct. 13 meeting at the Three Bears Building in the county complex in Ovid, an annual tradition. Earlier tonight, that motion will be voted on by the Government Operations Committee and if it passes, will go to the full board tonight.