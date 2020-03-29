Yates and Seneca counties are urging people from more populated areas such as New York City to stay away until the coronavirus pandemic is under control.
Seneca County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen was the first to call on residents of more populated areas of the state and country “to avoid sheltering in Seneca County.” Hayssen said in a press release last week that Seneca County welcomes people from around the world who want to visit the Finger Lakes, but that a public health crisis necessitates different action.
“We need to work together at this time to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus down,” Hayssen said, while also encouraging vacation-rental owners to “temporarily postpone renting until we get past this pandemic.”
On Friday, Yates County Legislature Chairman Doug Paddock followed suit, also urging visitors to say away for now.
Hayssen and Paddock cited the limited healthcare resources in rural counties, making it difficult to respond to a broader outbreak of COVID-19.
“Because Yates County is rural and has a normal population of approximately 25,000 people, its emergency and medical community are limited in their ability to serve a large number of patients requiring higher levels of care as experienced with COVID-19 and other illnesses,” the Yates County press release said. “Our hospital (Soldiers and Sailors) is small and incapable of handling a large influx of patients. Our stores are likely to have difficulty providing supplies to a large population.”
Seneca County does not have a hospital.
In addition, Hayssen is asking that all second-home owners and short-term rental owners in Seneca County remove any short-term rental listings from services such as Airbnb and VRBO and not rent their properties until the public health crisis is over. He noted that hundreds of letters have been sent to these property owners urging them to do so.
Seneca County is following Essex and other rural counties north of New York City that are seeing an influx of people from the area hoping to avoid contracting the virus, which has ravaged the nation’s largest city. The Big Apple is now the world epicenter of the coronavirus, with more than 25,000 cases.
The White House is encouraging anyone who was in New York City to self-quarantine for a 14-day period to discourage the spread of the virus.
Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe said he understands the economic hit to vacation-rental owners.
“I know this will be a hardship for those who must cancel reservations and lose important income,” he said. “Some individuals depend on this income for maintaining the property and various other costs associated with short-term rentals. We do not need people to possibly be quarantining themselves or not knowing they are infected until it is too late.”
Added Yates County Administrator Winona “Nonie” Flynn: “We understand that this is an unsettling time. We are focused on decreasing population density. Together we can slow the spread of the virus and protect those at highest risk for serious illness.”
Rowe said it’s hoped vacation-rental owners will be provided with state and/or federal assistance.
Flynn noted that there is no state travel ban, but hopes people will temporarily stay away until a time that health officials deem it safe.
“If they do come back to Yates County, we implore them to follow the guidelines to stay home,” said Flynn. “We are fortunate to not have a dense population in Yates County, and we want to protect and serve our citizens and any that do come here.”