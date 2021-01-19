SENECA FALLS — Three local churches will ring their bells 400 times Tuesday evening to mark the 400,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19.
Trinity Episcopal Church, the Seneca Falls United Methodist Church and the First Presbyterian Church will start tolling their bells at 5:30 p.m. The 400 number equates a bell being rung once for every thousand lives lost to the coronavirus.
The local event is part of the Memorial and Nationwide Tribute to Remember and Honor the Lives Lost to COVID-19. The Presidential Inaugural Committee formed by President-elect Joe Biden announced that among the inaugural events will be a memorial for the lives lost due to the coronavirus. It will be held at 5:30 p.m. today in Washington, D.C. and include a lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
The Presidential Inaugural Committee has called on cities and towns to join by ringing church bells in a “national moment of unity and remembrance.”
The Rev. J. Brad Benson of Trinity Episcopal Church said that church intends to toll its bell every eight seconds. When announcing the event to his congregation, Benson said he became teary-eyed.
“Each single bell will represent 1,000 people dying,” he said. “That’s just terrible.”