PENN YAN — For the second time this year, Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike is suspending jail visits due to COVID-19.
“Preventing the virus from entering the county jail is paramount, and we have been monitoring the local and regional increase in numbers of people contracting the virus and those being quarantined,” Spike said in a press release.
The suspension took effect Thursday. Spike said he made the decision with support from jail administration, county public health officials, and jail medical staff to reduce the risk of exposure to inmates and staff.
Deb Minor, the county’s director of public health, said her department recorded 140 new COVID-19 cases in the county in November. Almost all of them were due to community spread, not Keuka College or long-term care facilities.
Spike first suspended jail visits March 13, when the first surge of the coronavirus hit. In-person jail visits are normally scheduled on weekends.
Jail staff did start a computer video tablet visitation for inmates at the time of the last suspension. In-person jail visits resumed Aug. 1, when Spike said the threat of the virus decreased considerably in the county and the Finger Lakes region.
At that time, visitation was modified to non-contact only and limited to 30 minutes. Other precautions were implemented, such as safety equipment and mask requirements.
Spike said the tablet virtual visitation will still be available for inmate use. People with questions can contact the sheriff’s office at (315) 536-5175.