It is hard to believe that this week is “spring break,” or that just a mere month ago my husband, son and I were contemplating an impromptu trip to New York City for some baseball, art and a visit with city friends.
Now we inhabit different zones in the house as we try to do some work in these uncharted times that change by the moment. You can tell who is where by the type of music blasting or the podcast playing.
The virus that seemed so distant a mere six weeks ago is fully present in all of our lives, in different ways for sure. Last week I learned a family friend is in the ICU at a Rochester hospital, one of those hard hit by COVID-19 and who requires a ventilator.
Two of my coping mechanisms have been online yoga and nature walks. The day after I heard this particular news I took two walks, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon.
We are blessed in the Finger Lakes to so have many trails at our disposal to explore and so few people to encounter on them. Since my relative isolation began in mid-March I have frequently laced up my hiking boots and headed to trails in three out of four of our local counties (Yates, I’m coming for you).
Among them are the nearby Ludovico Sculpture Trail and Esker Brook Trail near my home in Seneca Falls. Other sojourns have included the Chimney Bluffs overlooking Lake Ontario, Taughannock Falls outside of Ithaca, the Huckleberry Swamp Trail in North Rose, a trail to Cayuga Lake through the Whitlock Preserve, and the Ontario Pathways Trail in Phelps. All are short walks and offer a chance to safely get outside, connect with the Earth and disconnect from today’s uncertainties.
When the weather warms I look forward to longer, more challenging hikes, but for now these are fitting the bill just fine. They are more for the soul than for stamina.
(And for a little humor, too. After a trip to Taughannock we stopped at the Finger Lakes Cider House and were treated to a roll of toilet paper with our purchase. We also saw some carved wooden bears wearing face masks outside a Route 89 home).
I am collecting a gallery of pictures and videos from my outings; one morning last week I sent two to a friend in New York City — videos of a bird symphony at Huckleberry Swamp and gushing Outlet waters adjacent to the Ontario Pathways trail. It was a change from the usual cat video I send to boost her spirits ... and unbeknownst to me a timely one.
It was 7:15 a.m. She was waiting on a subway platform to commute to her job at a hospital. “Perfect” was her first response. Then came the small snippets of information of what it is like to be working as a doctor in New York City right now, wearing a mask and not touching anything while en route to work. Colleagues sick. Childcare challenges. How the virus has blown open the stratification of our economy (she said she was one of few whites on the subway that morning). So far she has not been redeployed from her usual duties as a gynecologist — but it’s possible, and I worry for her.
Meanwhile, back here, I sometimes struggle with the losses of contact with friends and family, anticipated events and milestones, even just regular routines or an occasionally empty house. Of course, these are normal feelings, but I am deeply grateful to be living where the tonic of nature is easily at hand. And, I’m glad the inspiration struck to share it with a friend who could really use it.