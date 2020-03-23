It’s amazing how much life can change in a day, let alone a week.
I write this column on Thursday, a day I was supposed to be flying to Florida to help drive my parents home. Luckily we went to Plan B (really C, then D) but they are safely home, now isolating like so many others.
The worries a week ago were a drip, drip, drip but by Monday — when schools made a last-minute decision to bump up their closure dates — the leaky faucet was spewing water skyward.
The full, color-coded family calendar on the refrigerator now serves no purpose as we try to make sense of our new reality ... social distancing, trying to work and school from home, hoping to keep ourselves and our neighbors healthy.
For me, and I’m sure for you as well, it has been an ever-swinging pendulum of emotions, rational and irrational. The losses — mainly for my college and high school seniors who have been stopped in their tracks and who face starting their “adult” lives in a very uncertain world — have been hard to think about. But I refuse to dwell on those sadnesses too long because I know we are lucky to live in a rural (i.e. not dense) area, are in good health and have resources. That is not the case for all.
My little group chat of female friends is a source of support and Facebook, too, has become increasingly positive for me as I see people turning to that platform to help. It’s like that well-worn saying from Mr. Rogers: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
He’s right; I see many.
There are the teachers who in 24 hours had to transition from in-school to online instruction, and who are now blasting out helpful educational websites and ideas on Facebook. The Ovid Big M is instituting senior-only shopping hours from 7 to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays. One night last week, the Gould Hotel gave free meals to those in need as it worked to clean out its food stock. Dave and Rita’s Farm Market Bakery in Romulus is offering anyone a limited selection of breads … “For whatever reason whether it’s for an elderly family member or neighbor or if you are finding it difficult to purchase bread.” They only ask if you can to leave a small contribution to cover ingredient costs.
Many are turning online — for their musical events (like the Ende Brothers of Seneca Falls who have been jamming on Facebook Live), virtual wine tastings (like Silver Thread winery) and even my friend around the corner, who has enticed some of her piano students to continue their lessons with her over Facetime.
I grasp onto these beacons of hope a little too desperately. They help. And since my Life by the Lakes “beat” is generally neighborly happenings and good news, maybe you readers can send some examples of helpers who you see doing good deeds; please email to scporter@fltimes.com and {span}I’d be happy to write about them.{/span}
Think about it as the opposite of Police Beat, getting names in the paper for behaving honorably. And boosting our spirits while lessening our fears at the same time.