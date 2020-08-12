CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Health Department is investigating a small cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Tim Horton’s on North Road.
In a press release, Mary Beer, the county’s director of public health, said Tuesday that three employees tested positive, and her staff started contact tracing. Several other employees exposed to the three workers are on 14-day quarantine.
Beer said other restaurant employees are at the highest risk of exposure due to working in close proximity with the workers who tested positive. She added that due to employees wearing masks and having short interactions with the public, customers are at little or no risk of exposure.
Beer said her staff has discussed the outbreak with Tim Horton’s management, and the North Road location is now closed for deep cleaning. Another Tim Horton’s in Canandaigua, on Booth Street near the old Wegmans plaza, remains open.
Beer said the business has strict COVID-19 prevention policies, including “going above and beyond” for screening of employees, personal protective equipment, restaurant cleaning, and hand hygiene. At this time, there are no additional recommendations for people who ate or purchased food from the restaurant.
“Because of Tim Horton’s excellent COVID-19 prevention policies, this small cluster has been identified and easily managed through isolation, quarantine and deep cleaning,” Beer said in the press release. “I cannot stress the importance of masking for both the general community and our local stores and service industries. Tim Horton’s adherence to COVID-19 prevention practices may have saved lives in our community.”
Beer added that COVID-19 continues to circulate in the county, and people should be alert for symptoms and seek medical advice and testing if they get sick.
She also stressed the well-known advice of wearing a mask in public, staying home if you are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently or using hand sanitizer, social distancing, and not gathering in large groups.