GENEVA — Like so many other businesses and organizations, the Smith Center of the Arts has gone temporarily silent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Smith is closing its doors to the public until at least through April 12, said Executive Director Susie Monagan.
“Today, it’s critical that we understand the gravity of our current health crisis and comply with the directives of the state authorities limiting mass gatherings,” she said.
All events scheduled before April 12 are postponed or cancelled. Events after that date are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis and in conversations with producing partners, she said.
The Town Pants show that was scheduled for Friday night was cancelled, while the upcoming Melissa Etheridge show, scheduled for April 18, is still on as of now.
There are no additional performances being scheduled, Monagan said.
“Nobody is thinking about booking right now,” she said. “The daily conversations are about rescheduling the events that were due to take place this spring. However, none of us know how long this pandemic will last or when we’ll return to some semblance of normalcy. Believe me, the moment we can put on a show, we will. We want to get out a message of hope that we can all gather together again soon. Our hearts go out to all the freelance performers, technicians, road managers, etc. who’ve been devastated by these circumstances.”
She said the Smith plans to keep connected with its patrons during the quarantine period with some alternative offerings.
Among them, The Smith Sessions, a digital series featuring recordings of regional musical artists from their living rooms. She said the recordings will give viewers the chance to contribute to the artists via their personal Venmo or similar payment account.
“It’s the equivalent of the open guitar case on the sidewalk,” said Sydney Hill, the Smith’s marketing associate. “Digital busking. We want to be sure the public knows how hard hit these musicians have been by the shuttering of venues. Here’s a chance to be entertained and connect.”
Monagan said there have been no layoffs, but that all staff, including her, have voluntarily cut hours.
“We have a very lean team that’s experienced and works very hard,” she said. “We don’t want to lose a single person.”
She said the Smith is taking a big financial hit with the closures.
“The fixed costs of operating this historic building are very high,” she said. “Bills such as insurance and utilities don’t stop coming just because we don’t have shows to put on and people walking through the door. We’re doing what we can to conserve and reduce variable costs but we’re on a tightrope. This second quarter of the year is typically booming at The Smith, so the loss of that revenue puts us in a precarious position.”
Monagan said that if Smith fans “have funds to spare, know that it has never been a better time to become a member at The Smith, as we have no opportunity to produce revenue, given the current circumstances.”
Monagan urged people to check the Smith’s website www.thesmith.org and its social media platforms for up-to-date notices about events.
Smith box office hours are also suspended until further notice. For more information, call (315) 781-5483 and leave a message or visit www.thesmith.org.