GENEVA — The Smith Center for the Arts is closed at least through April 12.
All events scheduled through that date are postponed or canceled. Events after this date are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis and in conversations with producing partners. Check The Smith’s website at www.thesmith.org and its social media platforms for up-to-date notices.
Plans are afoot to launch “The Smith Sessions,” a digital series featuring recordings of regional musical artists from their living rooms. The recordings will give viewers the chance to contribute to the artists via their personal Venmo or similar payment account.
“It’s the equivalent of the open guitar case on the sidewalk,” said Sydney Hill, the Smith’s marketing associate. “Digital busking. We want to be sure the public knows how hard hit these musicians have been by the shuttering of venues. Here’s a chance to be entertained and connect.”
Donations and memberships are also welcome to help sustain the historic venue.
"The Smith as we have no opportunity to produce revenue given the current circumstances. The fixed costs of running this historic building are high so we are in a tight spot,” said Susan Monagan, The Smith’s Executive Director.
Box Office hours at The Smith, 82 Seneca St., are suspended until further notice. For more information, call (315) 781-5483 or visit thesmith.org.