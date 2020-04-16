GENEVA — With its historic theater closed to movies and performances for a still-undetermined time because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Smith Center for the Arts is turning to the digital platform to fill the cultural void.
“We really are just trying to keep connected with people,” said Susie Monagan, executive director of the Smith.
She said Smith staff, board members and volunteers have been collectively looking at ways to entertain and inform during the shutdown.
Among the ideas hatched: The Smith Sessions.
The initiative started a month ago as the Smith presented on its digital platforms performances of local musicians in their living rooms.
But the Smith decided to move beyond that and re-open the Smith stage to a performance — albeit without an audience.
Geneva native Matt Venuti, a national multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter who regularly performs at the entertainment and events venue The Cracker Factory, was asked if he’d like to perform on the Smith stage. Currently living in Geneva, he agreed, said Monagan.
All safety precautions were taken, Monagan stressed. Venuti played with a mask, while everyone else in the room kept proper distance. The tech staff for the performance are roommates, she noted.
“Everybody was safe-distanced,” she said.
Venuti’s performance debuts Friday at 3 p.m. on the Smith’s Facebook page, and more performances are planned.
The Smith also is hosting Ghost Light Tours presented by Chris Woodworth, a theater professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and Smith volunteer.
She has been hosting small tours of the historic venue over the past two years, but those are temporarily suspended because of the theater’s shutdown. As for the name of the tour, Monagan said a ghost light is a light left on the theater stage when it is vacant. Some say it’s to ward off ghosts that may live in the theater, said Monagan, who noted that some claim the Smith has such inhabitants.
She said Woodworth plans to provide some of her favorite pieces of Smith history during the digital presentations.
The first, which debuted on the Smith’s Facebook page Wednesday night, is on a drama group that was to perform at the Smith — until it was learned that a member had smallpox.
As part of a quarantine effort, the drama group was put on a boat on Seneca Lake, where they did performances for the public on the shore.
Another Smith effort to stay engaged with the community is the newly formed Smith Film Club. Each week members will have watch parties on Netflix of movies chosen by members. Zoom discussions hosted by Becky Burditt of HWS will follow the movies.
Films selected must be available on Netflix, and you can submit up to five movie suggestions. The films will be compiled and then voted on by film club members. The movies with the most votes will be scheduled for Thursdays, typically the Smith’s movie night, said Monagan.
To submit your favorite films, go to the Smith’s Facebook page, where there is a link.
All submissions are due by Thursday, April 16 at 11:59 p.m.
As for when live performances open to the public begin, Monagan doesn’t know.
“We have to follow orders of the governor,” she said, noting that two shows, Melissa Etheridge and the Mercy Beatles, already have been rescheduled for later dates.
She expects Gov. Cuomo is “getting intense pressure” to reopen performing venues, such as theaters on Broadway, but she believes doing so too soon could set off more waves of infections.
“We know we’ve got a role to play” by keeping the Smith closed, said Monagan.