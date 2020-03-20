Social Security is assuring recipients that the COVID-19 pandemic is not affecting delivery of benefits.
“I want you to hear directly from me how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our services,” said Andrew Saul, Commissioner of Social Security. “The first thing you should know is that we continue to pay benefits. Be aware that scammers may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping your Social Security payments but that is not true. Don’t be fooled.”
The offices, including the one in Geneva, are closed to in-person appointments and traffic.
“There are several other ways you can get help,” said Saul, adding that many services are available online at www.socialsecurity.gov.
“If you have a critical need that you cannot address online, we can help you over the phone,” Saul said.
For more information, visit Social Security’s COVID-19 webpage at www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/ to find out what services are continuing and which ones are being suspended, how to contact staff, and important information about deadlines that are being extended to ease the burden on recipients and medical providers.