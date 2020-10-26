OVID — South Seneca schools resumed in-person instruction today after a second positive COVID-19 test forced the district to switch to remote learning for two days last week.
In a letter Friday to the school community, Superintendent Stephen Zielinksi said contract tracing was completed and the Seneca County Health Department indicated that 12 high school students and three staff members (in addition to the positive student’s family) are now in quarantine.
“We have also been assured and reminded that our safety protocols for wearing face coverings and social distancing give everyone high confidence that they have been protected from transmission, and that quarantine measures for close contacts are in place simply as a further safety protocol,” Zielinski wrote.
The district announced last Tuesday that a second high school student who attends in-person class four days a week had tested positive. That test came about a week after a first high school student tested positive. However, that high school student only attended in-person classes two days a week, and district schools remained open.
That second positive test prompted early dismissal at both the elementary and middle-high schools and remote learning Wednesday and Thursday (Friday was an already scheduled conference day).
Zielinski also noted in his most recent letter that the student who had tested positive is doing well — as is the student’s family — and they appreciate the support they’ve received.